Adapteo Plc will as from September 23, 2019, have a new industry classification. Please see details below. Instrument details: Short Name: ADAPT --------------------------- ISIN Code: FI000383898 --------------------------- Order Book ID: 175715 --------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 8000, Financials ------------------------------------ Supersector code: 8600, Real Estate ------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.