The Retail sector in Germany is experiencing major transformations as the consumers are increasingly becoming accustomed to the new retail trends in the market. German retailers are widely known in the international markets, especially in the US in the context of their entrance into the North American market. However, the domestic German retail sector is also as sophisticated and competitive as other international markets with their own unique set of challenges and opportunities.

Top retail industry trends in Germany

Discounters emphasizing on customer experience (CX)

In some top German discounter retail outlets, pallets of products go straight from the backroom to the sales floor. However, with the changing retail industry trends in Germany, these retailers are beginning to emphasize more on improving customer experience in retail. Furthermore, supermarkets in this region have been investing heavily into private brands in order to steal the market share from discounters.

Increasing value of omnichannel retail

Increasing mobility and a greater number of informed customers are making digitization one of the most popular retail industry trends in Germany. Consequently, German retail companies have increasingly identified the need to possess the agility that comes with an effective omnichannel strategy. The industry is now waiting to see if retailers in this market will develop clear strategies and begin investing more in their omnichannel strategies or refrain from selling online.

Online grocery retail

Amazon Fresh may be scaling its operations in the United States, but it is a relatively new concept to German consumers and is now being piloted in a few large cities like Berlin and Hamburg. Amazon Fresh delivers groceries in temperature-controlled bags directly to the homes of consumers. This year online sales in Germany saw a rise compared to the previous year, but it remains to be seen how consumers will respond to specifically ordering groceries online.

The aging German shoppers

The German population is growing older and this is making an impact on the retail industry trends, significantly affecting how retailers sell. To cope up with the changing retail industry trends, German retailers are rethinking store layouts, making product packaging easier to read, and putting benches in stores, all in an effort to better serve older customers and enhance their customer experience.

