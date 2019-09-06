Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp.: Cryptanite Announces New Product Launch: BitDropGo

VANCOUVER, BC and BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE: NITE) (OTCQB: CRBTF) (FRA: 98AA), a Vancouver, Canada blockchain technology company, today announced the launch of "BitDropGo", in the Google Play Market. BitDropGo is an augmented reality (AR) gaming app which allows users to play AR games and collect digital asset rewards, and allows businesses to promote their brands in an engaging and immersive gaming environment.

The AR advertising business model can be a game changer for the industry because of its potential to offer an enhanced customer experience. The model has become increasingly popular as a way to make ads engaging and interactive and to create positive brand awareness, giving advertisers an advantage over traditional digital ads. Although the potential of AR for businesses is yet to be fully realized, Fortune 500 companies like Coca Cola and Burger King, have already adopted AR technology and BitDropGo is positioned to monetize this business model as more companies are expected to follow suit.

According to market studies, the global augmented and virtual reality market is predicted to reach more than $800 billion USD by 2025 with a 60% CAGR. This projection is based on the growth in mobile devices and increasing commercial adoption of AR and VR.

Co-founder and CEO John Eagleton explained: "People are currently hesitant to invest in cryptocurrencies because of concerns of volatility, value and security, but BitDropGo makes it easy for the billions of smartphone users around the world to securely access and use digital assets."

The product will be featured at several high profile blockchain events, with a focus on emerging markets, starting with the CryptoFest 2019 conference in Cape Town, South Africa on Saturday September 7, 2019.

Currently available in select emerging market countries, the App will soon be available to the rest of the world.

About Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp.

Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE: NITE) (OTCQB: CRBTF) (FRA: 98AA) is a technology company developing blockchain solutions for a variety of sectors including self-sovereign identity, voting, supply-chain management, healthcare, gaming, and advertising. For more information, visit www.cryptanite.com.

