On 22 May 2019, trading in Atlantic Petroleum was suspendet due to because there was material uncertainty as to whether the company is in compliance with Rules for issuers of shares. The Exchange now assess that the company complies with Rules for issuers of shares and therefore trading will resume from Monday 9 September 2019. ________________________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=737943