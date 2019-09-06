Change of short name and trading code for bond loans issued by SGL TransGroup International A/S listed on STO Corporate Bonds As of September 9, 2019, the following instruments issued by SGL TransGroup International A/S listed on STO Corporate Bonds will change short names and trading codes. ISIN Old Short name New Short name New Trading Code ----------------------------------------------------------------- NO0010768062 Scan Bidco 01 USD SGLTG 01 USD SGLTG_01_USD ----------------------------------------------------------------- NO0010768070 Scan Bidco 02 DKK SGLTG 02 DKK SGLTG_02_DKK ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.