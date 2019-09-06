Web Presence: Brainfuse Offers Tools for Veterans, Families to Apply for Benefits, Make a Smooth Transition

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / VetNow Program Provides Practical Opportunities for Veterans from Brainfuse Reviews

Brainfuse, one of the nation's leading online tutoring providers, recently launched a new service: VetNow, which provides tools and opportunities for veterans making the transition back into civilian life. VetNow is a program focused on providing assistance to veterans, supporting veterans and their families with navigating the VA bureaucracy, providing academic tutoring and assisting with employment transition. The service is available in libraries across the country.

VetNow from Brainfuse Reviews helps veterans and their families understand and apply for eligible benefits. This live benefits navigator answers questions related to benefits eligibility and refers patrons to applicable community resources for housing, healthcare and education benefits.

Additionally, Brainfuse offers career assistance for veterans. Resume templates and resources are available, with access to unique templates and a variety of resume resources. Brainfuse Reviews also has a resume lab, where veterans can receive resume and cover letter assistance from trained resume experts. These experts help veterans create a resume and cover letter that highlights how prior military experience relates to civilian careers. Live interview coaching is another valuable tool offered to veterans through Brainfuse.

For veterans who are interested in continuing their education, Brainfuse Reviews has multiple services to offer. Live online tutoring is available in a range of subjects including math, science, reading and writing.

Brainfuse also has a "SkillSurfer" program, with live skills tutoring and an extensive library of lessons, video tutorials and practice tests. These practice tests cover SAT, ACT, GED, GRE and more and can equip veterans to take the tests needed to further their education. Brainfuse offers a writing lab as well, with expert analysis of papers and constructive comments to help writers improve.

Brainfuse launched VetNow in 2017 and the company has been offering real-time online tutoring and career assistance for two decades. It is available in libraries, schools, higher education institutions and workforce centers in the United States and Canada. The services offered by Brainfuse are created to meet the needs of library patrons and currently serves over 67 million patrons. Half of all public libraries awarded the prestigious Library of the Year Award since 2003 currently subscribe to Brainfuse.

Brainfuse clients have the opportunity to work with live tutors, collaborate with peers and study on their own. They decide how they want to acquire a skill and Brainfuse gives them the tools to master it with a personalized program. In the 20 years that Brainfuse Reviews has been in business, it has completed millions of one-to-one tutoring sessions.

To learn more about Brainfuse Reviews, contact info@brainfuse.com or visit brainfuse.com.

