Web Presence: Chris Endfinger, MD offers insight into CrossBridge Church of Christ

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / Emergency room physician and CrossBridge Church member Chris Endfinger, MD shares a closer look at his local church.

From a dedicated greeting ministry to so-called 'LifeWalk' groups and adult education opportunities, CrossBridge Church of Christ might just be the home for you. That's according to Chris Endfinger, MD, a highly respected emergency room physician and CrossBridge Church member from Birmingham, as he shares a closer look at his local church, situated in Brook Highland, Alabama.

"CrossBridge doesn't rely on slick presentations or cool light shows," explains Dr. Endfinger. What CrossBridge Church offers, he says, is a place where people can pursue an authentic relationship with Jesus by experiencing a true sense of community with one another.

"We believe that God is calling," adds Dr. Endfinger, "and the Holy Spirit is empowering us to change our world through Jesus Christ."

Chris Endfinger, MD has acquired decades of experience in medicine-including two high-pressure years as an emergency room director-since completing his studies and medical residency more than 20 years ago. The doctor graduated from private Christian liberal arts university David Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1989 before beginning his medical studies at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine four years later.

As a dedicated CrossBridge member, the church, he explains, offers a range of ministry options including both dedicated men's and women's ministries. The church also offers adult education and provides a greeting ministry, as well as organizing what it calls 'LifeWalk' groups.

"Remember the first time you attended a church?" asks Dr. Endfinger, referring to the church's greeting ministry. "Each Sunday," he reveals, "CrossBridge is blessed with a number of first-time guests."

There's nothing more important to the church, he says, than connecting new arrivals and ensuring that they're warmly received and well-assisted. "The greeting ministry, therefore," explains Dr. Endfinger, "is not merely a peripheral ministry, but is entirely essential to the growth of CrossBridge, both spiritually and numerically."

Also explaining more about CrossBridge Church's LifeWalk groups, Dr. Endfinger continues, "LifeWalk, meanwhile, brings people together for Bible studies, prayer, and fellowship."

LifeWalk groups, he says, provide frequent opportunities for CrossBridge members to get to know one another in a variety of comfortable environments, often in members' homes. According to the church, LifeWalk also promises an opportunity to share life experiences and a place to find specific mercy and grace in times of need.

CrossBridge has a wonderful personality as a church, Dr. Endfinger believes. "CrossBridge has a wonderful personality, and while the church may not be right for everyone," he adds, wrapping up, "it just might be home for you."

University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine graduate and CrossBridge Church of Christ member Chris Endfinger, MD is a seasoned emergency room physician with more than two decades of experience in the field. A proud father of two, Dr. Endfinger has been happily married for 27 years. When not taking care of his patients, Dr. Endfinger enjoys spending time with his wife, children, their two much-loved dogs, cat, and four chickens, as well as caring for the family's large saltwater aquarium. A keen supporter of a number of good causes and nonprofit organizations including Christian humanitarian aid charity Compassion International, Chris Endfinger, MD has also visited Honduras on a mission trip and would like to return.

