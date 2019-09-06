Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Dividend Declaration 06-Sep-2019 / 14:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC INTERIM DIVIDEND The Company has today declared a first interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2019 to 30 April 2020 of 2.40p (2.19p: 2018) per Ordinary share. This dividend payment has increased by 9.5% compared to the previous year. The dividend will be paid on 1 October 2019 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 20 September 2019, with an ex-dividend date of 19 September 2019. It remains the Board's intention that this payment will be the first of four equal core dividend payments of 2.40p each, being a total of 9.60p, for the year ending 30 April 2020. There may or may not be a special dividend, the payment of which will be dependent on dividend revenue received over financial year. Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary 5 September 2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 19332 EQS News ID: 870077 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2019 09:51 ET (13:51 GMT)