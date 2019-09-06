SpendEdge, a leading provider of category market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on identifying profitable projects for a company in the mining equipment industry.

Engagement background

The company wanted to improve their growth rate by identifying profitable projects. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

Objective 1: The company wanted to understand market dynamics to analyze the key factors affecting mining equipment sales.

They also wanted to gain real-time insights to profile the right suppliers for their business

"Despite the augmented use of smart and connected solutions, companies in the mining equipment industry need to assess market drivers and factors impacting the equipment sales to sustain in the market," says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client one of the leading mining equipment manufacturers - assessed market dynamics, improved category forecasting, and developed successful category plans. The solution offered helped them to:

Determine appropriate supply markets and profile potential suppliers.

Understand price fluctuations, identify profitable projects, and improve supplier efficiency.

Outcome: With SpendEdge's help, the mining equipment company was able to perform comprehensive SWOT and PESTLE analysis and analyze market drivers impacting their equipment sales. This helped the client to obtain detailed insights regarding the mining equipment market size and analyze competitors' category strategies. Our comprehensive mining equipment industry report also helped the client to profile key suppliers and procure the right products and services at the right price levels. The solution offered helped the client to improve mining equipment sales and increase profits by 35%.

