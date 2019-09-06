Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Celebrates MedZEEval Times and Munzee for MHQ Bash 2019

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK:FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, is excited to welcome players from around the world to its Texas offices for the 6th annual Munzee Headquarters (MHQ) Bash festival. Although the official event kicks off Friday September 27, the company will also celebrate worldwide in the weeks leading up with a number of in-game specials.

The theme for this year's festivities is "MedZEEval Times" in connection with Munzee's competitive co-op challenge Clan Wars. Players in attendance will be treated to a number of classical sword and shield themed activities including special event game pieces, interactive photo ops, and more. Players worldwide will also be able to earn double points throughout the weekend for capturing and deploying Clan Weapon Munzees like the Battle Axe and Mace Munzees.

"MHQ Bash has always been about highlighting the greatest aspects of our games with our most dedicated players," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "Clan Wars is pivotal to Munzee and the MedZEEval Times theme allows us to celebrate with the rest of our worldwide warriors."

Clan Weapon Munzees are physical and virtual game pieces that were originally released as exclusive rewards for reaching certain levels in Clan Wars. Clan Wars is a competitive gameplay feature of Munzee that allows players to join worldwide groups of ten to complete specific tasks each month. Munzee Clans can choose to compete in five different difficulty levels for the month and earn prizes for hitting milestones. Since launching six and a half years ago, Clan Wars is in its 78th monthly battle and nearly 750,000 Clan Weapon Munzees have been deployed worldwide.

Although MHQ Bash is primarily focused on Munzee, other Freeze Tag games will also feature heavily throughout the weekend as well. Friday evening kicks off with registration, but players in attendance will also have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes including a 15 minute caricature session with WallaBee artist Andrew Cameron. Saturday morning will feature an Eventzee scavenger hunt where players will be tasked to find and photograph hidden Clan Weapon props throughout the area. Saturday afternoon the WallaBee team is hosting a player meetup called WallaBash. MedZEEval Times weekend will then wrap up Sunday morning with a "Storm The Castle" fun run, in which players will capture special Munzee game pieces along the way.

For the latest news about Munzee visit the blog: https://www.munzeeblog.com/

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact:

info@freezetag.com

714-210-3850 x26

SOURCE: Freeze Tag, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558706/Freeze-Tag-Celebrates-MedZEEval-Times-and-Munzee-for-MHQ-Bash-2019