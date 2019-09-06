Epredia Attending 31st European Congress of Pathology, Its First Global Pathology Conference Since Company Launch

NICE, France, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics, has today announced that it will be attending the 31st European Congress of Pathology (ECP) later this week. The ECP 2019 is the first global pathology conference that Epredia is attending since it was launched in July 2019. Following the acquisition of Thermo Fisher Scientific's Anatomical Pathology business by PHC Holdings Corporation in June 2019, Epredia was launched as a new standalone company with the mission to improve lives by enhancing cancer diagnostics. ECP is taking place on 7-11 September 2019 in Nice, France.

Epredia has selected ECP 2019 as the first opportunity to present its new company to the global pathology community and demonstrate its continued commitment to providing high quality products and services to enhance precision cancer diagnostics. It will use the congress to showcase its wide range of solutions, that are designed to help pathologists achieve a diagnostic advantage in the fight against cancer.

"Epredia is the new name for our business, which has been delivering innovative diagnostic tools for pathologists since 1937," said Jim Post, President of Epredia. "For many years, pathologists have put their trust in our brands, such as Erie, Menzel, Microm, Shandon and Richard Allan, to help them make a difference in the fight against cancer. We are proud of this heritage and are excited about the next chapter of our future as part of the PHC Group. Epredia products and solutions form the foundations that enable pathologists to achieve diagnostic excellence. Using our precise diagnostic tools enables healthcare professionals to have confidence in their diagnoses, which can lead to more-targeted treatments and, ultimately, more lives saved."

The ECP is the annual event of the Society of Pathology, the leading force in European Pathology, and is the premier European event for pathologists across the world that focuses on sharing the latest advances in all aspects of diagnostic and molecular pathology that are essential for best patient care.

Jim added, "The pathology community are critical to our business and to realising our mission to improve lives by enhancing cancer diagnostics. Improving precision cancer diagnostics to support better patient outcomes is at the heart of everything we do. We are delighted to be at the European Congress of Pathology this year to introduce ourselves for the first time to the as a stand-alone business. This congress provides us with a great opportunity to showcase our new company and show the pathology community that we will continue to provide the same comprehensive anatomical pathology product portfolio and have even greater ambitions to develop it further."

Epredia will be present at Booth R23 in the Exhibition Area, where they will be showcasing various products including the Revos tissue processor, the Slide Basket Transfer System for the Gemini AS slide stainer, the ClearVue coverslipper, the SlideMate AS slide printer and the new Fa-Tech cassette printer.

