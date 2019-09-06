Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

On 6 September 2019, Flakk Invest AS purchased 100,000 shares of Hexagon Composites ASA at a price of NOK 26.38 per share. Flakk Invest AS is a company controlled by Mr. Knut Flakk, Chairman of Hexagon Composites ASA. The holding of Flakk Invest AS after the transaction is 1,300,000 shares, and the total holding of Mr. Knut Flakk and his close associates after the transaction is 29,384,969 shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act