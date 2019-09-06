Internet Marketing Company: How To Get Cheap Car Insurance For Teens

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that explains how teen drivers can obtain lower car insurance rates.

Car insurance for teens can be expensive. The main reasons for that are lack of driving experience and the fact that many of them engage in reckless driving. To make car insurance for teens more affordable, they should follow the next tips:

Take advantage of the good student discount. Many statistics show that good students are less likely to be involved in a car accident. Car insurance companies can reward students that have at least a 3.0 GPA, with significant discounts on their car insurance.

Drive a car that is cheap to insure. Sports or exotic cars are expensive to insure. To get a cheap insurance premium it is recommended to insure cars that were slightly used and have several safety features already installed.

Consider usage-based programs. Teen drivers can get lower insurance rates if they allow their insurer to install a small telematics device that will monitor their driving habits. Those drivers that show they have good driving habits are entitled to large discounts.

Teen drivers can maintain a clean driving record. The first six months of driving are crucial for lowering the car insurance rates. Many insurance companies will lower the premiums for teen drivers that manage to keep their driving record clean in the first six months of driving.

"Although classified as high-risk, teen drivers can obtain affordable car insurance if they apply several smart methods.", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

