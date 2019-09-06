Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2019) - Good Life Networks Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (FSE: 4G5) ("GLN", or the "Company"), a Vancouver-based programmatic advertising technology company, announces a cease trade order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on September 5th, 2019 for failure to file its periodic disclosure required by the Legislation:

1. interim financial report for the period ended June 30, 2019,

2. interim management's discussion and analysis for the period ended June 30, 2019 and

3. certification of interim filings for the period ended June 30, 2019.

The Company is working to complete its Interim Filings and anticipates having them filed in the very near future.

GLN is a patent pending machine learning programmatic video advertising technology company that does not collect PII (Personal Identifiable Information). GLN is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in the US and UK and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol "GOOD" and The Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol 4G5.

