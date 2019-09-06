Capital Gearing Trust plc

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 6 September 2019 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") issued 117,500 new Ordinary shares of 25p at a price of 4,353 pence per share, subject only to admission of such new Ordinary shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities ("Admission"). Application has been made for Admission and it is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings in the new Ordinary shares will commence on 12 September 2019. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 9,890,919 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 9,890,919.

The Company now has authority to issue 2,507,981 Ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

