A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the release of their latest churn analysis engagement for a leading financial services provider. During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading financial services company to improve the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns and develop new programs for customer retention.

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients for over 15 years with its customer analytics capabilities.

The Business Problem

The client, a leading Sweden based financial services provider, was not able to analyze the complexity of datasets and consequently was facing rise in the customer churn rate. Additionally, the client wanted to improve the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns and develop new programs for customer retention.

This case study explains how we helped our client to devise an extensive data-driven analytics framework and reduce churn effectively.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

The solution offered helped the client to reap maximum benefits from a well-segmented and thoroughly analyzed customer database. Also, the client was able to identify new opportunities for churn reduction, forecast resources, balance risks against expected returns and, work to meet regulatory requirements.

Quantzig's churn analysis solutionshelped the client to:

Improve accuracy in churn forecasts by 2X

Increase customer retention by 12%

Quantzig's churn analysis solutionsoffered predictive insights on:

Developing new programs for customer retention

Driving better commercial results

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making.

