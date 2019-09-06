Technavio has been monitoring the global kitchen sinks market and the market is poised to grow by USD 611 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

"The growth in the use of dual sinks in the kitchen is one of the critical trends gaining traction in the market. These sinks allow multitasking such as the dishes can be washed in one sink and rinsed in the other. Consequently, owing to the benefits, the increasing demand for such sinks will contribute to the growth of the global kitchen sinks market size during the next few years," say a senior analyst at Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages.

The market is driven by the expanding global restaurant industry. In addition, the growing global residential building construction market is anticipated to further boost the growth of the kitchen sinks market.

At present, the restaurant players prefer customized kitchen sinks such as segregated waste storage beneath the sink for easy cleaning and two-bowl sinks for washing vessels and food items. The adoption of the omnichannel sales strategy by restaurant players has increased their overall sales. Therefore, the growth in the sales is expected to increase the demand for these sinks, which, in turn, drive the growth of the global kitchen sinks market during the forecast period.

Five Major Kitchen Sinks Market Companies:

Franke Management AG

Franke Management AG owns and operates businesses under various segments such as Franke kitchen systems, Faber hoods and cooking systems, Franke food service systems, Franke water systems, and Franke coffee systems. The company offers stainless steel and ceramic kitchen sinks.

Kohler Co

Kohler Co. owns and operates businesses under various segments such as commercial foodservice equipment, food processing equipment, and residential kitchen equipment. The company offers top-mount sinks and apron-front sinks.

Middleby Corporation

Middleby Corporation owns and operates businesses under various segments including commercial foodservice equipment, food processing equipment, and residential kitchen equipment. Some of the products offered by the company are stainless steel sinks.

Schock GmbH

Schock GmbH has business operations under various segments, namely sinks and taps. Some of the products offered by the company are stainless steel kitchen sinks.

Teka Group

Teka Group has business operations under various segments, namely kitchen, laundry, comfort, and bath. Some of the products offered by the company are glass and stainless-steel kitchen sinks.

Technavio has segmented the kitchen sinks marketbased on the type and region.

Kitchen Sinks End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Residential

Commercial

Kitchen Sinks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

