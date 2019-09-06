Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource that highlights the importance of data warehousing and data mining. To thrive in an ever more competitive business world, you not only need to mine data for similar patterns and convert them into actionable insights, but you also need to get better, faster, and smarter at it. However, the real challenge lies in gathering and examining the datasets to extract meaningful insights that can help make impactful business decisions. Advanced data mining techniques can help uncover valuable insights to improve customer experience and business growth.

"If you're looking to embrace advanced analytics, it's essential to set the first foot forward by starting with a well-thought-out business plan that leverages data mining to analyze data sets," says a big data analytics expert from Quantzig.

Emerging Trends in Data Warehousing and Data

Time Series Data Mining

Time series-based data mining techniques help businesses to mine data to analyze periodic trends. This practice is also helpful in analyzing random events which occur outside the normal series of events.

Ubiquitous Data Mining

This method involves the mining of data from mobile devices to get information about individuals. This data mining method offers a lot of opportunities for players across industries especially in studying human-computer interactions.

Distributed Data Mining

This type of data mining is gaining popularity as it involves analyzing the information stored in different company locations or at different organizations. Highly sophisticated algorithms are used to extract data from different locations and provide detailed insights to aid decision making.

Multimedia Data Mining

Multimedia data mining is a data mining technique that extracts data from different sources and converts it into a numerical representation for easy analysis. Apart from data clustering and classification, multimedia data mining also helps perform similarity checks to identify associations between data sets.

