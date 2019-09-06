As communicated in Exchange Notice 62/19, Loxam S.A.S. has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Ramirent, whereby every one (1) Ramirent share held entitles their holder to a cash payment of EUR 9 per share. On August 13, 2019, Ramirent announced that all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets have set the new expiration day for forwards in Ramirent to September 6, 2019 and have calculated the contracts at fair value according to the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=737959