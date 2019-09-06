Regulatory News:

Date Total number of shares

composing the share capital Total number of voting rights August 31, 2019 267,197,741 Theoretical number of voting rights: 267,197,741 Number of exercisable voting rights*: 266,892,352

(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights

The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:

Total number of shares as at June 30, 2019 267,168,828 Exercise of stock options 18,508 Total number of shares as at July 31, 2019 267,187,336 Exercise of stock options 10,405 Total number of shares as at August 31, 2019 267,197,741

Key financial dates:

2019 nine-month results: November 7, 2019

"Quiet period 1 " starts October 8, 2019

"Quiet period " starts October 8, 2019 2019 annual results: February 13, 2020

Quiet period 1 " starts January 14, 2020

Quiet period " starts January 14, 2020 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2020

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to €6 billion in 2018. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.

(code ISIN FR0010307819)

https://www.legrand.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

www.legrand.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program

