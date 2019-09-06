Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 06.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2N62K ISIN: CA00856K1003 Ticker-Symbol: 0SA 
Stuttgart
06.09.19
15:45 Uhr
0,216 Euro
-0,006
-2,79 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGRIOS GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGRIOS GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,255
0,271
18:43
0,252
0,267
17:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGRIOS GLOBAL
AGRIOS GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGRIOS GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD0,216-2,79 %