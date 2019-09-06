Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 06.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 1110 ISIN: GB0003052338 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
06.09.2019 | 18:04
(78 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 6

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 6 September 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 300,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 556.7573p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 7,789,561 ordinary shares held in treasury and 187,877,173 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

6 September 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire