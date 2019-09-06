Anzeige
Xinhua Silk Road: East China's Zhejiang targets crafting model province for building Digital China

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- East China's Zhejiang Province is crafting the World Digital Economy Conference 2019, a three-day event from September 6-8, into an international platform for industrial communication and cooperation to shape itself into a model province for building Digital China.

The World Digital Economy Conference 2019 and the 9th China Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo was held in Ningbo, China.

The conference, concurrently held with the 9th China Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo, was convened in Ningbo of Zhejiang and attracted a host of reputed scholars including George F. Smoot, a Nobel laureate in Physics, and Pan Yunhe, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Zhejiang, a pioneer for developing the digital economy in China, launched the conference together with the local government of Ningbo to share new concepts, achievements and trends of digital economy, exhibit advanced digital economy technologies, products and application scenes and pool more innovative factors and advantages.

In recent years, the Chinese coastal province has taken digital economy as its top priority and implemented a 5-year plan for boosting digital economy, expanding its digital economy industrial clusters and advancing transformation of the manufacturing industries.

In 2018, Zhejiang boasted a total output of digital economy at 2.33 trillion yuan, up 19.26 percent year on year and taking up 41.54 percent of its provincial gross product.

For the next step, the province aims to increase its total provincial output of digital economy to more than four trillion yuan by 2022, which will account for over 55 percent of its provincial gross product.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/308192.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/971398/Ningbo.jpg


