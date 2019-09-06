Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that specializes in delivering customized analytics solutions, is proud to present a new webinar on how to optimize manufacturing operations using advanced analytics and simulations on the 25th and 26th September. This webinar will shed light on how organizations can quickly build and implement easy-to-use and quick-to-deploy solutions using advanced analytics. During the course of this webinar, Quantzig's analytics pioneers will highlight ways to handle the complexities of your business and simulate multiple scenarios to cut costs down across processes.

Even with ERP systems being used in today's organizations for manufacturing, packaging, inventory and distribution, there are numerous organizations that are still struggling to optimize costs and time. Companies in the manufacturing sector are tackling issues that span across processes such as manufacturing-line optimization due to forecasting deviations, inventory holding vs packaging efficiency costs, etc. This is where advanced manufacturing analytics solutions can help.

"Advanced analytics solutions can help businesses to look beyond what's currently happening on the surface and uncover market trends, processes, and applications that may impact the overall volume and quality of production," says Sudarshan KL, Senior Manager, Solutioning and Strategy.

About the Speakers:

In this webinar, two of our thought leaders Lalith and Sudarshan will share their first-hand knowledge on how companies can improve their manufacturing processes in the following areas and quickly implement and test solutions in the areas of:

Production schedule and capacity optimization

Packaging schedule optimization

Predictive maintenance and scheduling

Cost to serve optimization

Speakers' Profiles:

Lalith is a lead data scientist at Quantzig with over 4 years of experience in developing high impact analytical solutions to complex sales and promotional challenges in manufacturing, marketing, trade spend optimization and revenue management. He has implemented cutting-edge advanced analytics concepts and developed statistical algorithms to solve some of the niche challenges faced by players across industries.

Sudarshan has more than 10 years of experience in the field of analytics, management consulting, and technology. He has implemented marketing decision sciences solutions for large companies across industries such as banking and financial services, technology, e-Commerce, and pharmaceuticals. His expertise in conceptualizing and building advanced marketing ROI models, digital marketing analytics roadmaps, and pricing analytics models have helped several companies to improve their bottom-line.

Follow our simple and free registration procedure to join the webinar:

For EMEA Audience

Date and Time: Wed, Sep 25, 2019 10:00 AM 10:45 AM GMT

Duration: 45 mins

For North American Audience

Date and Time: Thu, Sep 26, 2019 10:00 AM 10:45 AM CDT

Duration: 45 mins

About Quantzig

