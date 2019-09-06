The "Data Centre UK Trends Tracker July 2019 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019 and 2020 there has been a series of new UK Data Centre facilities (+10) announced of both expansion of existing facilities and newbuild Data Centre facilities. The report 60 pages reveals that the raised floor increased from just over 600k m2 to under900k over the period December 2015 to June 2019 and MW doubled over the same period to just over 1.2k MW.

The UK edition provides detailed information on the topics of

UK Data Centre pricing, discounts and supplementary charges,

UK Data Centre Pricing for Power,

UK Data Centre Market Sizing,

UK Data Centre Capacity, UK Data Center Total Customer Power (MW),

UK Data Centre clusters,

New UK Data Centre developments,

New Product Initiatives,

Financial Data Centre Results and Developments,

UK Data Centre Segments,

UK Data Centre Customer Trends

UK Data Centre Pricing Trends.

