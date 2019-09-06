Exchange Notice Warrants and certificates Trading halt in products issued by Morgan Stanley The Exchange has decided to halt the trading in following products issued by Morgan Stanley on STO Exchange Traded Notes. Short name: ISIN code: AVAGLOBALTRACKER JE00BJ326859 AVATENCENTTRACK JE00BJ7HNF24 AVASOFTBANKTRACK JE00BJ7HND00 Please note that the order books will be flushed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 62 90. Nasdaq Stockholm AB