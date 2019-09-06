Innovative Medicines Canada: Industry Seeks Judicial Review of PMPRB Regulatory Changes

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC), and 16 of its member companies, today filed a judicial review application in the Federal Court of Canada with respect to the recently published amendments to Canada's Patented Medicines Regulations.

"This is a necessary step given the significant impact these regulations will have on patient access to medicines and the future of Canada's life sciences sector," said IMC President Pamela Fralick. "For nearly two years, our industry has tried to work with Health Canada to find policy alternatives that would make medicines more affordable without jeopardizing the industry's rationale to invest in Canada and patient access to new medicines."

Despite repeated attempts, including by stakeholders from patient groups to life sciences ecosystem members, Health Canada was unwilling to make any meaningful changes to the final regulations. As a result, IMC has filed this judicial review application on the basis that the federal government does not have the authority to fundamentally alter the role of the PMPRB through the recent changes to the Patented Medicines Regulations.

