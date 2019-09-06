Dr. Bomi Joseph Announces International Scholarship Program

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / Dr. Bomi Joseph is proud to announce the launch of the new international Dr. Joseph Bomi Scholarship Program. The scholarship opportunity will be available quarterly to help as many students as possible.

The scholarship program will provide $1,500 USD to a first-year student currently enrolled at a post-secondary institution pursuing a healthcare or medical degree. Students from all around the world are eligible to apply. The deadline for the Fall 2019 scholarship opportunity is November 29, 2019.

Dr. Bomi Joseph is at the forefront of the bio-hacking movement. Since 1984, he has been promoting the medicinal properties of plants and trying to lessen the public's dependence on pharmaceuticals.

All applicants of the Fall 2019 round, including the successful recipient, are eligible to apply for all Dr. Bomi Joseph Scholarship competitions that follow. One successful recipient may be eligible to receive a total of $6,000 USD for one calendar year.

In order to be considered for the Dr. Bomi Joseph Scholarship opportunity, applicants must write an essay of at least 500 words. In their essays, applicants are encouraged to explain their background, what makes them interested in pursuing a degree in the medical or healthcare field, how they believe they can make a difference in their chosen field, and how they plan to give back to the community following graduation. Applicants must also submit proof of enrollment.

The applicant with the most compelling essay will be awarded the scholarship.

The Dr. Bomi Joseph Scholarship Program committee thanks all applicants for their submissions, but will only contact the successful applicant. The committee welcomes all applicants of this current opportunity to apply for future competitions.

For more information and to apply, please visit http://www.drbomijosephscholarships.com/

About Dr. Bomi Joseph

Dr. Bomi Joseph is the Director of the Peak Health Center in Los Gatos, California. He has dedicated his lifelong career to finding alternatives to medical establishments and pharmaceutical drugs. He is at the forefront of the bio-hacking movement and since 1984 he has been promoting the medicinal properties of plants. As a self-proclaimed "anti-doctor," Dr. Bomi Joseph encourages his patients and the public to take control of their own health.

For more information, Please contact:

Dr. Bomi Joseph

info@drbomijosephscholarships.com

http://www.drbomijosephscholarships.com/

https://www.drbomijoseph.com/

SOURCE: Dr. Bomi Joseph

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558745/Dr-Bomi-Joseph-Announces-International-Scholarship-Program