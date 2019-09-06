Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2019) - CEO and Director of Fireweed Zinc, Brandon Madonald, talks about the company's exploration and development on the Macmillan Pass Project located in Yukon Territory, Canada.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/fireweed-zinc-macmillan-pass-ceo-clip-90sec/

Fireweed Zinc is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on September 7 - September 8, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.





Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV: FWZ)

www.fireweedzinc.com

