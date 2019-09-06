Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 06.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 862191 ISIN: CA0539061030 Ticker-Symbol: GV6 
Tradegate
06.09.19
21:42 Uhr
0,572 Euro
-0,020
-3,38 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,555
0,570
23:00
0,546
0,575
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVINO SILVER
AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD0,572-3,38 %