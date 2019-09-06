Ivrnet Inc.: Ivrnet Receives Additional Debt Financing From Senior Lender

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSX.V: IVI) ("Ivrnet") is pleased to announce that it has received an additional $270,000 in financing from its senior lender pursuant under the terms and conditions of its previously existing credit facility. Ivrnet will use the proceeds to pay certain trade payables.

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value added business automation software. Our products and services are delivered through the traditional phone network and the Internet. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people; mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently and personalized communication between people and automated systems. Ivrnet's applications are accessible through nearly any form of communication technology, at any time, from anywhere in North America via voice, phone, fax, email, texting and the Internet.

