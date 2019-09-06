Omni Commerce Corp.: OMNI APPOINTS MICHAEL HOPKINSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / Omni Commerce Corp. ("Omni", or the "Company") (TSX-V:OMNI, FRA:0MZA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Hopkinson to its board of directors.

Mr. Hopkinson is a US licensed CPA in the state of New Hampshire with over 20 years of US tax and public company experience. Having spent over 11 years working primarily for the accounting industry's Big 4, Mr. Hopkinson's experience has been extensive in the mining, pharmaceutical and real estate business sectors. In the Cannabis sector Mr. Hopkinson currently serves and has served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for 1933 Industries Ltd. (August, 2015 to November, 2018) and The Weekend Unlimited Inc. (September, 2018 to present).

Having served as CFO on numerous pubic companies Mr. Hopkinson has comprehensive experience in US-Canada Cross-Border tax and repatriation planning, Financial Statement Reporting (Quarterly & Annual) and Capital Financing Activities;

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Mr. Hopkinson has been resident in Vancouver, BC Canada for the past 20 years.

"We're excited to welcome Michael to the board of Omni. His experience as a CPA as well as CFO of various public companies will serve Omni well", commented Anthony Srdanovic, CEO.

About Omni

Omni is a publicly listed company currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol "OMNI". Omni is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta.

