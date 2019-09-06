NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting Named Top 10 Best Cyber Security Companies in 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMS"), a global strategic advisory firm, has been named to the top ten list of best cyber security companies by CIO Bulletin Magazine in their September 2019 issue.

Founded in 2018 as a result of a spinoff from a leading private equity and advisory firm, NMS Consulting was formed to serve as an independent, global focused management consulting, corporate advisory and strategic communications firm. Already making strides in the data privacy and cyber security sectors, NMS recently announced the formation of a dedicated Date Privacy and Cybersecurity practice group. As a result, the firm has recently tapped data privacy expert and attorney, Anna S. Park as Senior Partner and Global Head of Data Privacy and Cybersecurity for NMS Consulting.

Trevor M. Saliba, NMS Consulting Managing Partner commented, "NMS Consulting has hit the ground running since its founding, specifically in the area of cybersecurity, advising clients on a broad range of needs. It's a privilege to be recognized by one the sector's dedicated and leading publications."

NMS strives to offer customized consulting solutions for small to medium-sized companies rooted in our global team's ability to deliver the expertise of much larger consulting conglomerates, but with the personalized approach, flexibility and affordable cost often associated with a boutique firm. NMS is quickly surpassing 100 consultants from various industry backgrounds across seven global locations as part of its professional global team, many who have worked for prominent consulting firms such as Capgemini, Accenture, McKinsey & Company, and Bain & Company.

CIO Bulletin is an interactive, preeminent leadership platform serving as a central resource for information on Business & Information Technology (IT) leaders and their entrepreneurial ventures. From celebrating innovation to identifying best practices and providing a forum for today's CIOs and other technology decision makers, CIO Bulletin aspires to keep its readers informed about how tech giants, governments and consumers are unfurling organizational innovation in the Business & IT world.

About NMS Consulting

NMS Consulting is a global strategic advisory firm focused on delivering client solutions across three business units: management consulting, corporate advisory and strategic communications. The firm provides strategic counsel to private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them.

