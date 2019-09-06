Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Samstag, 07.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0HNEG ISIN: CA21749Q1046 Ticker-Symbol: HPU 
Frankfurt
06.09.19
15:38  Uhr
0,027 Euro
+0,000
+0,75 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COPPER FOX METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COPPER FOX METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,053
0,060
06.09.
0,053
0,060
06.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COPPER FOX METALS
COPPER FOX METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COPPER FOX METALS INC0,027+0,75 %