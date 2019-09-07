GlobeX Data S.A.: Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data Ltd., Interviewed on ICI Radio-Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / GlobeX Data Ltd. ("GlobeX" or the "Company") (CSE:SWIS) (CSE:SWIS.WT) is pleased to announce that on August 30th 2019 its CEO, Alain Ghiai, was a guest on ICI Radio Canada Alberta discussing the latest privacy breached which potentially affected 7000 patients in Alberta, Canada.

A physician working at Calgary's Richmond Road Diagnostic and Treatment Centre has notified approximately 7,000 Albertans that the security of their personal health information may have been compromised due to the criminal hacking of a personal Gmail account. The physician's Gmail account was improperly used to transmit health information in contravention of Information Security & Privacy policies that prohibit conducting clinical business on behalf of AHS and AHS patients using non-AHS issued email accounts.

While there is no present evidence to suggest the patients' personal and healthcare information has been accessed by the hacker; care and control of the information was unintentionally lost, which constitutes a privacy breach under the Health Information Act (HIA).

The interview can be listened to on the following site and link:

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data Ltd., is interviewed on "Le Café Show" hosted by Rudy Desjardins, airing on ICI Radio-Canada Aug 30 2019

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. in partnership with its Swiss partner GlobeX Data S.A., distributes, designs and develops Swiss hosted software and cybersecurity solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of Swiss hosted secure cloud-based storage, document management and collaboration, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX sells its products through distributors and telecommunication companies worldwide. All of GlobeX's servers are hosted in highly secure data centers in Switzerland. GlobeX serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

