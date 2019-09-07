iboss Examines the Effect of Mobile Users on Traditional Network Security Appliances

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / According to statistics portal "Statista", by 2020 the global number of mobile phone users is expected to reach 4.78 billion or 67% of the world's population. The amount of data generated by this user pool is staggering- a Cisco Systems white paper predicts a seven-fold increase in global mobile data traffic between 2017 and 2022, reaching close to a zettabyte (1 trillion gigabytes) annually. While a majority (79%) of this digital media will consist of video, a considerable volume will comprise of sensitive, private enterprise data that without the protection of an industry-leading cloud security solution such as iboss Cloud, will be exposed to a consistently evolving range of sophisticated threats. Traditional network security appliances were designed with easily-managed, single-purpose and often static endpoints in mind. They are now unfortunately insufficient to keep pace with a user-base that demands a constant connection to the digital workplace via a multitude of locations and external network portals.

A 2018 study by the Ponemon Institute revealed that the average cost of a corporate data breach is estimated at a hefty $3.86 million, which is 6.4 percent higher than the previous year's reported cost. In today's tech-connected workplaces, virtually every single member of an organization's staff has the ability to access potentially sensitive and/or compromising corporate data (think trade secrets, personnel profiles, asset vulnerabilities, etc.) from their mobile devices. As a result, the threat of crucial data leakage has become one of the most pressing issues for enterprise security to address. The reality is that basic smartphone defense barriers have taken some time to catch up with the protections offered by traditional network security appliances and may not always be compatible. This has resulted in the need for an evolution in network security towards solutions that are scalable, on-demand and cloud based.

The hardware and software platforms implemented in the past as protection against data theft, viruses, malware and intrusions were all designed on the premise of operation within rigid network perimeters. While they achieved their purpose, appliances are no longer applicable with respect to the dissolution of perimeters, and a mobile workforce with demand for cloud-based data. In their place, innovative, cloud-based network security and internet gateway solutions such as iboss Cloud are demonstrating the clear choice for limitless scalability of internet users looking for effective, real-time firewall, filtering, malware defense, data loss prevention and compliance. iboss Cloud offers this all at an affordable price and with incredible ease of implementation.

A leader among cloud-based security services, iboss has delivered exceptional cybersecurity performance to over 4,000 organizations internationally and has been recognized by the 2018 Info Security Product Guide Global Excellence Award as winner for the Company Growth of the Year, Cyber Security Vendor Achievement, SaaS/Cloud Solutions and Security Solutions for Large Enterprises categories. One of the fastest growing enterprises in their industry with over 100 established points of presence globally, iboss is engineered with a proprietary containerized architecture which delivers secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud.

Cloud Internet Security - iboss cloud - iboss: https://www.iboss.com

iboss Discusses SD-WAN Rollouts for Connecting Perimeters and Complementing with Direct Office-to-Cloud Security: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/iboss-discusses-sd-wan-rollouts-023500546.html

Secure Mobile Users - iboss: https://www.iboss.com/secure-mobile-users/

Contact Information:

iboss

Chris Liva

Chris.liva@iboss.com

https://www.iboss.com

SOURCE: iboss

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558805/iboss-Examines-the-Effect-of-Mobile-Users-on-Traditional-Network-Security-Appliances