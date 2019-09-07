Midea exhibited its latest flagship product BreezeleSS+ at Berlin IFA 2019. It is an air conditioner that offers the highest level of air comfort whilst having the most comprehensive performance when it comes to speed, soft, surround, silence, saving and smart. Midea has clearly positioned the all-new BreezeleSS+ as the model for those who prioritize comfort.

BreezeleSS+ is the first air conditioner designed for the highest-level of air comfort and features the "BreezeleSS+ Tech System." The all-new fast cooling experience can cool its air outlet temperature to 23 degrees Celsius within 40 seconds and decrease the room temperature in one minute.

With the air outlet's extraordinary 70mm wide-angle opening at the front and the turbo-speed cross-flow fan wheel, cool air can be generated quickly and will soon fill the room. Each BreezeleSS+ is equipped with Midea's exclusive "TwinFlap", a twin deflector structure with 7928 mini-holes, allowing the air conditioner to direct and gently disperse the cool air. The mini-holes are designed to face in different directions and be different sizes to instantly soften and disperse the cool airflow except for manual adjustment and water condensation.

The BreezeleSS+ also provides 360° technology for even and rapid cooling due to the exclusively designed S-winged side air-outlet.

As one of the leading brands in the industry to launch new and different air treatment solutions and technologies at the IFA every year, Midea didn't just introduce the BreezeleSS+.

Xtreme Heat is a split air conditioner that can maintain 100% output capacity in extreme cold conditions as low as -25°C. The retro series dehumidifier was awarded the IF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award for its exterior design. The ZenCool Family monoblock air conditioner is as quiet as 41dB to keep your house peaceful. These products also caught the attention of consumers from around the world.

As well as air conditioning, Midea is committed to constantly breaking through the limits of technology to create a more comfortable feeling by intelligently controlling air flow. Ultimate pursuit of the process made it happened just like the slogan of the Midea residential air conditioner booth, they are explaining what is "the art of air." With their continuous innovation and pursuit of the best user experience, Midea will definitely continue to provide great products in the future.

