Tuya Integrates with Yandex Alice to Bring a Smarter Way of Living to Russia

Tuya's global AI + IoT platform integrates with the Yandex 'Alice' voice assistant to better control smart home products

MOSCOW, Sept. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart, a global AI + IoT platform, and Russian internet giant Yandex have announced that Tuya is now fully integrated with Yandex's 'Alice' voice assistant, granting users control of their smart products. Alice is the most popular voice assistant in Russia, with more than 1 billion Alice queries monthly.

Through the integration, Tuya clients get direct control through Alice, and Yandex Alice gain more third-party devices worldwide without additional integration. Yandex is providing Alice IoT solutions to hotels, house developers and direct customers already, which will also add to Tuya's ecosystem in AI+IoT.

Tuya's AIoT platform now integrates with major voice assistants globally, including Amazon Alexa, Google, and Yandex Alice, through Tuya's pre-designed networking modules, cloud services and an app to control those products. Tuya is working with over 100,000 clients globally, and with its integration with Alice, Tuya users can connect and control Yandex supported products directly.

Yandex's Alice will be demonstrated at Tuya Smart's booth at IFA 2019, along with many of the leading smart home brands they power, to demonstrate how easily and seamlessly they can be controlled through Tuya's platform.

Tuya will continue to work closely with Russian brands, including both online and offline sales channels and market operators. This will enable Tuya to serve both businesses and clients and provide smart product services for single product and full smart home set-up scenarios.

About Tuya

Tuya provides a class-leading AI + IoT platform that brings smart products to life for manufacturers, brands, OEMs, and retail chains. The platform offers hardware access, cloud services, and app development. Tuya also helps brands upgrade their technology and business models so they are able to deliver smart devices to meet consumer demand. The company now serves more than 100,000 partners in over 190 countries powering products such as lighting, appliances, environmental, and surveillance equipment. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Tuya now has offices in Silicon Valley and Pasadena, California, Hangzhou and Shenzhen.

