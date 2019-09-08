Zumtobel: International lighting company Zumtobel Group recorded an improvement in revenue and earnings in the first quarter of the 2019/20 financial year. The company slightly increased Group revenues by 1.1% to Euro 296.4 mn in the first quarter of 2019/20, thus continuing the growth course started in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year. This positive result is primarily attributable to the core markets of the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) with a 5.6% increase in revenues. Group EBIT adjusted for special effects rose by 58.4% compared with the first quarter of 2018/19 and amounted to Euro 15.8 mn. The Zumtobel Group thus increased the adjusted return on sales from 3.4% to 5.3%. The positive development of the Group's profitability is due to the slight ...

