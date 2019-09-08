Internet Marketing Company: How To Prevent Online Car Insurance Scams With The Help Of Quotes

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how online quotes can help drivers prevent car insurance scams.

Having car insurance is very important for many drivers. If an accident happens, only car insurance can protect a driver from a large financial loss. However, there are many drivers that choose to not purchase car insurance because they think is too expensive, even though car insurance is mandatory in most states. To avoid being scammed when buying car insurance, drivers should know what are the most common scams.

Fake insurance sites. Drivers can be tricked by deceiving ads that promise very cheap coverage. By clicking the ad, drivers are redirected to a fake website where they can apply for coverage and agree to pay monthly for that coverage. The money then directly goes into the fake's agent pocket. This scam is discovered when the victim tries to call for a claim.

Fake insurance calls. This scam involves calls from people that explains the driver they were selected for a very cheap coverage offer, due to their clean driving record. All the drivers had to do is to provide sensitive private info to the callers. Personal info, like credit card info, should never be given to strangers.

Manipulative insurance agents. These are real insurance agents that will try to inflate the driver's premium in order to increase their commissions. Some will even recommend drivers to change their current policy to one that is more expensive because it offers better coverage.

Drivers need to do some research before signing an insurance contract. By visiting the state's insurance department website, drivers will know what insurance agency is legally licensed.

Brokerage websites will offer true choices for people that apply for their services. They usually provide insurance offers from multiple auto insurance providers. To avoid insurance scams, drivers should get quotes from reliable sites that have plenty of users.

"The best way to protect from car insurance scams, is the use of reliable brokerage websites," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

