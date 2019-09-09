Lonza Announces Refinancing Extension and Increase of Its Term and Revolving Bank Facilities

Basel, Switzerland, 9 September 2019- Lonza Group AG ("Lonza") today announced the refinancing and extension of its syndicated Term and Revolving Bank Facilities Agreement (the "Facilities"), which was effective 6 September 2019.

The Facilities were launched at a size equivalent to CHF 2.2 billion and closed substantially oversubscribed, reflecting strong support from Lonza's international group of relationship banks.

Lonza scaled back subscription levels and remained with the initial launch size; the Facilities include a revolving credit facility increased to CHF 1 billion, with the remainder in term loan facilities.

This launch follows the assignment of Lonza's strong investment grade rating by S&P, and the refinancing exercise included materially improved terms compared with the previous syndicated bank facilities. A total of 16 relationship banks committed to the Facilities. They included Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and HSBC as global coordinators.

The Facilities have various maturity dates up to 2025 and are for general corporate purposes.

