Atrium Ljungberg to be Included in the EPRA Index (FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series)

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) will be a FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series constituent as of September 23, 2019.

The indexes are among the most widely used and recognized for listed real estate companies and consist of almost 500 real estate companies globally. The FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Europe Index, of which the company will also be a constituent, comprises over 100 companies with a total free float market capitalisation over EUR 200 billion.

Says Martin Lindqvist, CFO, Atrium Ljungberg: "I am very pleased that we are to be included in the EPRA Index. This will lead to greater interest in our company and will most likely be positive for the liquidity of our share."

Nacka, 09/09/2019

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)

