Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR Eligible PEA PME), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, presents the schedule of its participation in various events in France and abroad.

Exhibitions:

PODD Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery October 7-8, 2019 in Boston (United States). Stand 33. Éric Dessertenne, Chief Operating Officer of BIOCORP, will give a lecture entitled "How a connected device is able to revolutionize the patient experience?"

PDA The Universe of Prefilled Syringes and Injection Devices from 21 to 23 October 2019 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Stand 102. BIOCORP will unveil a brand-new device connected on October 21 st

CPhI Worldwide from 5 to 7 November 2019 in Frankfurt (Germany). Stand in partnership with LINDAL Group.

Investor meetings:

Biotech Agora on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France.

Large MidCap Event on October 15, 2019 in Paris, France.

To schedule a meeting, please send an email to investisseurs@biocorp.fr.

ABOUT BIOCORP

Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as 'Innovative Company' by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional device (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including MallyaTM, a smart cap for pen injectors that captures injection data and automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment. The company has a team of 45 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com

Follow us on Twitter @BIOCORPSystems

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190908005008/en/

Contacts:

BIOCORP

Jacques Gardette

CEO

investisseurs@biocorp.fr

Éric Dessertenne

Chief Operating Officer

Sylvaine Dessard

Marketing Communication Director

rp@biocorp.fr

+ 33 (0)6 88 69 72 85

ULYSSE COMMUNICATION

Bruno ARABIAN

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)6 87 88 46 26

Nicolas DANIELS

ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)6 63 66 59 22