4Bio Capital: 4BIO Capital raises $50 million in first close of new advanced therapies fund

Press Release





4BIO Capital raises $50 million in first close of new advanced therapies fund

4BIO Ventures II fund solely focused on advanced therapies targeting $150 million final close

9 September 2019

LONDON & BOSTON - 4BIO Capital ("4BIO" or "the Group"), an international venture capital firm focused solely on the advanced therapies sector, announces today that it has completed the first close of its second venture fund, 4BIO Ventures II. Over $50 million of capital has been committed from family offices and institutional investors. The Group is targeting $150 million for the final close by the second half of 2020.

4BIO Ventures II will invest in 8 to 12 private companies developing advanced therapies - such as cell and gene therapy, RNA-based therapy, targeted therapies, and the microbiome - in areas of high unmet need. The Group's objective is to build, support and grow early stage companies with the ultimate goal of ensuring sustainable access to these potentially curative therapies for all patients. The fund will be focused solely on advanced therapies without geographic limit, giving investors undiluted access to the fastest growing field of medicine.

Since 2010 the Group and its founders have participated in 29 biotech investments across the advanced therapies sector, and 4BIO's investment strategy has been validated by a number of recent exits including Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX), Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB), and RetroSense Therapeutics, acquired by Allergan in 2016.

Dmitry Kuzmin, Managing Partner at 4BIO Capital, said: "Advanced therapies are the future of medicine. As one of the first international venture capital funds focused solely on investing in advanced therapies, we are uniquely equipped for success driven by our unrivalled expertise and knowledge of the sector. We have been investing in the advanced therapy sector since 2010 and, prior to that, leading academic research in the field.

"We have presided over the significant growth and validation of the sector and supported the success of some of the sector's most prominent companies. These funds will allow us to continue this success and support the field at this highly exciting time as it seeks to go beyond rare disease and address mainstream diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and Parkinson's disease.

"We look forward to announcing our first investments from the new fund and continue supporting scientists, academics and innovative biotech companies as they work to create effective, reasonable and sustainable advanced therapies that could cure chronic disease."

Susan Slocum, Chief Investment Officer at Children's Minnesota said: "Our commitment to 4BIO's second fund is part of a pediatric health care impact investment strategy focused on moving the needle for children's health by investing in innovative and breakthrough managers. The experience and deep knowledge of the team at 4BIO is impressive, and their investments and track record to date make them leaders in the field of advanced therapies."

AccessAlpha Worldwide LLC is representing 4BIO Capital in the United States.

-End-

Contacts

4BIO Capital +44 (0) 203 427 5500

info@4biocapital.com AccessAlpha Worldwide LLC +1 (312) 585 6000

4BIO@AccessAlpha.com Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Olivia Manser, Nicholas Brown, Lizzie Seeley +44 (0)20 3709 5700

4biocapital@consilium-comms.com

About 4BIO Capital

4BIO Capital is an international venture capital firm focused solely on the advanced therapies sector.

4BIO's objective is to invest in, support, and grow early stage companies developing treatments in areas of high unmet medical need, with the ultimate goal of ensuring access to these potentially curative therapies for all patients. Specifically, it looks for viable, high-quality opportunities in cell and gene therapy, RNA-based therapy, targeted therapies, and the microbiome.

The 4BIO team comprises leading advanced therapy scientists and experienced life science investors who have collectively published over 250 scientific articles in prestigious academic journals including Nature, The Lancet, Cell, and the New England Journal of Medicine. 4BIO has both an unrivalled network within the advanced therapy sector and a unique understanding of the criteria that define a successful investment opportunity in this space.