EQS-News / 09/09/2019 / 13:35 UTC+8 For immediate release *China Unicom Connects the Belt and Road* *(9 September 2019, Hong Kong) China Unicom Global Limited*, the subsidiary of China Unicom, announced that it has invested a cumulative RMB 2 billion along the Belt and Road countries in 200 projects providing premium international communication services such as dedicated data connection, wholesale broadband service, IDC service, system integration, roaming and MVNO services, and driving businesses including regional application of information, service outsourcing and call centers. The company is dedicated in enhancing infrastructure. It boasts a wealth of core communication resources in the Belt and Road regions. The submarine cable system reaches 19 Belt and Road countries, while cross-border land cables connect with 10 countries and regions; the company has built proprietary Points of Presence (PoP) covering 10 major Belt and Road countries. Leveraging the unique advantages of Hong Kong, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Global Center has proved an important hub for interconnecting Belt and Road information infrastructures. CUG has launched projects such as the expansion of China-ASEAN Cross-Border Land Cable, key international submarine cables including Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1), Southeast Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 5 (SWM5), Asia-Pacific Gateway (APG) and South Atlantic Inter Link (SAIL) cable systems. CUG collaborates with 277 operators in 64 countries along Belt and Road to significantly reduce cross-border communication tariffs. Last year, voice roaming tariffs fell by an average of 44% and data roaming tariffs by 46%, which help boosted the total number of Belt and Road roaming users by 40% and data traffic 2.33 times. This year, China Unicom has slashed international roaming tariffs eight times and cut international settlement prices that promoted more affordable overseas communication services. The company provides innovative products and services and comprehensive solutions along the Belt and Road tailored for customer's needs. On the Internet of Things, CUG's roaming solution achieved complete coverage along Belt and Road countries. eSIM solution is enabled in many of the countries. On cloud services, China Unicom explored the transformation towards "cloud-network integration," with a focus on the "cloud+network+X" innovation platform. With "Wo Cloud" as a service brand, it launched the public cloud, cloud networking, SD-WAN, CDN acceleration, A2P Messaging along with other products that provide cloud integration services for global cloud-network integration for government and enterprise customers. The company aims to develop the internet industry along the Belt and Road and provide financial, manufacturing and OTT industry solutions. Looking forward, China Unicom will continue to provide high-quality and efficient services for Chinese companies to go global, and as well, assist enterprises along the Belt and Road to invest in China. *- Continue the construction of the Belt and Road information optical highway.* China Unicom will continue to invest in global PoPs and build high-end submarine and terrestrial cable interconnection products in Europe and Asia; develop cloud service for network to adapt to future 5G business development. - *Provide customers with quality integrated information services.* The company will enrich cloud network synergy products, and launch "cloud + network + industry application" comprehensive solutions that are tailored for specific scenarios and are flexible and cost efficient. *- Build a Belt and Road cooperative ecosystem.* Through cooperation with major international carriers and strategic shareholders, we will strengthen the sharing of network resources and innovate collaborations; and will continue to expand IDC and ICT partnerships. *- Explore opportunities to enter new markets through investment and collaborations.* China Unicom will explore capital market operations such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and shareholdings around core technologies and businesses. *About China Unicom Global Limited* China Unicom Global Limited ("CUG") is a wholly owned subsidiary of China United Network Communications Group Company Limited. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with 32 worldwide subsidiaries and over 70 global Points of Presence (PoPs), CUG endeavors on global business development, operation and servicing outside Mainland China. Leveraging on China Unicom's extensive global network coverage, CUG offers reliable end-to-end global integrated telecommunication services and solutions, including global connectivity services, global Internet access, ICT services, cloud computing, Internet of things (IoT), video conferencing, unified communications, content and security services, and provides personal customers with premium voice and mobility services. Official Website: www.chinaunicomglobal.com/hk

September 09, 2019 01:35 ET (05:35 GMT)