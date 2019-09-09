Citryll and Lonza Enter Into Partnership to Manufacture

NETosis Inhibiting Antibody CIT-013

•Citryll's CIT-013 could offer new treatment options for various human diseases including lupus, vasculitis, pulmonary fibrosis and organ damage due to sepsis

•Lonza's in silico preclinical services used to assess manufacturability and immunogenicity

•Lonza to supply final drug product in finished format for Citryll's clinical studies

Quote from Helmuth van Es, CEO, Citryll:

"With our initial funding secured we're confident going into the next phase of the development of CIT-013. Having access to Lonza's expertise in manufacturing and regulatory pathways will help us move to the clinic as efficiently as possible, bringing new therapeutic options to those suffering from illnesses where NETs induce the pathology including autoimmune diseases such as lupus."

Quote from Karen Fallen, Head of Mammalian and Microbial Development and Manufacturing, Lonza:

"Citryll is at an exciting time in their development program and we will be supporting them to help ensure they are fully prepared for a first in human clinical trial of their new therapy. Early-stage companies are an important part of our business and we have the tools and technologies to help de-risk their candidate. Ensuring solutions for the lifecycle of their product together with business models in sync with their funding all contribute to reducing the risks for growing companies."

Oss, Netherlands and Basel, Switzerland, 9 September 2019 - The Netherlands-based biotech Citryll and CDMO Lonza announced a partnership to develop and manufacture Citryll's tACPA therapeutic antibody CIT-013. CIT-013 targets Neutrophil Extracellular Trap (NET) biology, and could offer new treatment options for a range of diseases where NETs play a role in disease pathology including autoimmune diseases like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, vasculitis and others.

By targeting NET formation and NETs directly, CIT-013 does not broadly target inflammation or acquired immunity, but rather targets the source of autoantigens, proinflammatory as well as toxic NET components.

Scientific teams from the two companies have been working together to develop Citryll's lead antibody candidate CIT-013. Using Lonza's broad portfolio of in silico preclinical services to assess manufacturability and immunogenicity, Citryll further improved the quality and the potency of the product.

Lonza will carry out cell line construction as well as cGMP drug substance manufacturing at its Slough, UK site. Drug product manufacturing for Citryll's clinical supply needs will be carried out at Lonza's recently acquired facility in Stein, Switzerland. The two companies will also work together on the regulatory requirements to secure a successful CTA/IND filing. Citryll aims to start the CIT-013 clinical studies in two years.

About NETosis

NETosis is the formation of neutrophil extracellular traps, a recently discovered function of neutrophils, part of the innate immune system. Citryll's lead programme, targets the formation of NETs and its pathological consequences. More info here

About Lonza

Lonza is an integrated solutions provider that creates value along the Healthcare Continuum. Through our Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment and our Specialty Ingredients segment businesses, we harness science and technology to serve markets along this continuum. We focus on creating a healthy environment, promoting a healthier lifestyle and preventing illness through consumers' preventive healthcare, as well as improving patient healthcare by supporting our customers to deliver innovative medicines that help treat or even cure severe diseases.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 100 sites and offices and approximately 15,500 full-time employees worldwide at the end of 2018. The company generated sales of CHF 5.5 billion in 2018 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.5 billion. Further information can be found at lonza.com

About Citryll

Citryll BV is a private pharmaceutical company based in Oss, the Netherlands that is dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapeutics that target NETosis and NETs. Citryll was founded by ModiQuest B.V., originator of the tACPA patents, Helmuth van Es, CEO Citryll (co-founder of Audion Therapeutics, Galapagos, Antabio and Effecta Pharma), and Renato Chirivi, CSO Citryll and co-inventor of tACPA antibodies.

