Better Collective A/S: Board of Directors issues 49,277 new ordinary shares

Regulatory Release 26/2019





Reference is made to Regulatory Release 25/2019 "Better Collective acquires UK facing sports betting site mybettingsites.co.uk" released on September 2, 2019.

Pursuant to the authorisation stated in section 4.1 of the articles of association of Better Collective A/S, the Board of Directors has resolved to issue 49,277 new ordinary shares in Better Collective A/S, equal to shares with a nominal value of EUR 492.77.

The new shares have been subscribed for by the seller of the mybettingsites.co.uk site at a price per share of approx. SEK 84.61 (approx. GBP 7.1027) calculated on the basis of

the middle market closing price of the company's shares (as traded on Nasdaq Stockholm) during the period from and including August 19, 2019 to and including August 30, 2019; and the closing mid-point SEK to GBP exchange rate applied by the London Financial Times on August 30, 2019.

The price per share is equal to approximately 1.6 percent premium to the closing price on September 6, 2019. The new shares are subject to lock-up periods of 12 months and 24 months for the two halves of the shareholding respectively.

The new shares will be issued through VP Securities under the Company's ordinary ISIN (DK0060952240), and be listed and tradable on Nasdaq Stockholm following registration of the new share capital with the Danish Business Authority. The new shares will entail a dilution of approximately 0.1 percent for existing shareholders of Better Collective A/S.

The total share capital of Better Collective A/S following the issue is nominally EUR 423,098.99 made up of 42,309,899 shares of each EUR 0.01.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the Issuer Rules of Nasdaq Stockholm. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.45 am CET on September 9, 2019.

About Better Collective

Better Collective'svision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory.

Attachment