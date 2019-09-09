Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has announced the appointment of Gil Platteau to the senior leadership team of Northern Trust in Switzerland. This key hire underscores Northern Trust's continuing strategic focus and growth strategy in Switzerland.

Based in Northern Trust's Basel office, Platteau will manage key client relationships with Swiss pension funds and insurance companies and support Northern Trust's focus on expanding the footprint of the business in the country.

Northern Trust has more than 30 years of experience in providing an extensive range of asset servicing and investment solutions to Swiss clients, and is a leading fund administrator in the market following its acquisition of the fund administration servicing units of UBS Asset Management in October 2017.

With close to 20 years of industry experience, Platteau has held senior roles at Rothschild Asset Management, Barclays and, latterly Mercer Delegated Solutions, where he was country head of Switzerland. Platteau also previously worked in risk management at the Treasury and Pension Fund of F.Hoffman-La Roche and at BNP Paribas (Switzerland) in Basel.

Wim van Ooijen, chief executive officer of Northern Trust Switzerland, said: "Gil's appointment demonstrates Northern Trust's commitment to Switzerland and the natural evolution of our business in this strategically-important market He brings a wealth of local industry knowledge and valuable experience to support our significant client franchise, which includes some of the world's most sophisticated asset owners and asset managers."

Northern Trust is dedicated to serving the complex, evolving needs of asset owners and asset managers across the world through an extensive range of asset servicing and investment solutions. Northern Trust has 11 offices across Europe, Middle East and Africa, and through its global network provides a broad range of services and solutions for Swiss clients including fund administration, transfer agency, global custody, middle and back office outsourcing, treasury and integrated trading solutions.

