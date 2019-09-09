Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas to be Principal Partner of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team

News release from Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas is proud to announce it will be a Principal Partner of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team as part of our journey to help create a world powered by wind energy and other renewables. This prestigious sponsorship will introduce our brand and partnership activities into one of the world's fastest-growing, most exciting, and agenda-setting sports. And we want to use this opportunity to raise awareness of both Vestas and one of the most pivotal challenges of the climate crisis: the need for electrification of the energy system.

Under the team tagline, "Powered by Vestas", the long-term partnership will see us joining the many teams, fans and sponsors in some of the world's most famous cities, starting with the ABB FIA Formula E Championship's sixth season. With our own history of innovation and purpose, Vestas will use this sponsorship of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team to play a larger role in the global conversation around making renewables the foundation of our energy system, including mobility.

"The ABB FIA Formula E Championshipis one of the world's most high-profile platforms for electrification, driving key changes to the transportation sector through the power and potential of electric vehicles", says Henrik Andersen, CEO of Vestas. "It's a fantastic, evolving sport that combines high-speed competition, cutting-edge technology, a passion for winning and - above all - a clear commitment to drive our society in a sustainable direction. In the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team, we have a trusted partner with a clear commitment to bringing its brand of quality, innovation and passion to both a cause and a sport that are gaining attention around the world".

Electrification is important for both growing wind energy's penetration of the energy system and achieving our vision of being the global leader in sustainable energy solutions. The transportation sector, as a large greenhouse gas emitter, offers great potential to showcase electrification as an important and impactful way of addressing the climate crisis.

"As a pioneer in wind, Vestas has been at the forefront of the global effort to make wind energy power our world and power our economy", says Morten Dyrholm, Group Senior Vice President of Vestas for Marketing, Communications and Public Affairs. "Now, as we are expanding our playing field within sustainable energy, our partnership with the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team will allow us to engage a broader audience interested in applying our shared passion and purpose to making a fundamental shift in how we produce, distribute and use energy".

"Mercedes-Benz has always been a pioneer in the automotive industry. Equally, Vestas has been a pioneer in wind power. Formula E is an exciting platform for us to showcase the performance of our EQ battery-powered electric vehicles, offering a completely new kind of experience which combines racing with a unique event character. Having Vestas on board as a Partner gives us the possibility to go a step further, meaning we can look at the bigger picture. It's not just about creating an electric vehicle - it's also about generating the electricity to power that vehicle in a sustainable, renewable manner. In that sense our partnership with Vestas is something which is truly authentic", says Ian James, Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team.





About the ABB FIA Formula E Championship:

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is the closest and most competitive category in motorsport, with unpredictable and exciting electric racing in the centre of the world's most iconic cities. Formula E is the fastest-growing series in motorsport and boasts the best roster in racing, where renowned road car manufacturers and automotive brands battle for points, position and bragging rights.

Formula E is more than just a race on the track, it's also a proving ground and platform with a higher purpose - to test new technologies, drive development to the production line and put more electric cars on the road. Using the spectacle of sport, the ABB FIA Formula E Championship is sending a powerful and meaningful message to help alter perceptions and speed-up the switch to electric, in a bid to counteract the climate crisis as well as addressing the devastating effects of air pollution. www.FIAFormulaE.com

Follow the ABB FIA Formula E Championship on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

@FIAFormulaE ABBFormulaE

About Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E

Motorsport has been a core element of Mercedes-Benz for 125 years. The first vehicle to bear the Mercedes-Benz name was a racing car. At the start of the sixth season of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, Mercedes-Benz is beginning a new chapter in its long and successful motorsport history: two fully electric racing cars from the new Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team will race for the first time. The electric racing series is the ideal platform to demonstrate the performance of the Mercedes-Benz EQ battery-powered electric vehicles, offering a completely new kind of experience, which combines racing with a unique event character.

The Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team benefits from the brand's many years of experience in motorsport and its technical know-how throughout the entire Mercedes-Benz Motorsport-Family.

By competing in the two racing series - Formula 1 and Formula E - in parallel, Mercedes aims to transfer the lessons from both to its road vehicle development. The two platforms combined will constitute a major technology driver for the entire Mercedes-Benz family and help to shape the future of the automobile.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 105 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 86 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

