New shares in Erria A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 10 September 2019. The new shares are issued due to conversion of convertible notes. Name: Erria ----------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060101483 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ERRIA ----------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 8,686,354 shares ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 555,568 shares ----------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 9,241,922 shares ----------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: 348,956 shares. - DKK 5.75 206,612 shares - DKK 4.84 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 49569 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser, Norden CEF ApS on +45 2072 0200 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=738018